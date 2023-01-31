2023 polls: Tinubu will win the election by a wide majority-Akeredolu Says.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to Rotimi Akeredolu, the South-West Zonal Coordinator of the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for president, will win the 2023 election by a wide majority.

The party “is fortunate to have a personality like Tinubu, who is dependable and competent, as its Presidential candidate,” Akeredolu stated.

At the party’s Central Senatorial District campaign event held at Our Saviours Primary School in the Esso Area of Ondo Town, he spoke.

At the gathering, Akeredolu said, “Tinubu is the only candidate that can generate needed change and progress in the country, speaking to a sizable audience of party leaders, members, and supporters.

“Tinubu will win the presidential election. Should we be seeking elsewhere in Sokoto or Adamawa when we already have a dependable and capable person on our team? To having Asiwaju Tinubu in the APC is a blessing. He’ll triumph.

The governor also urged the populace to support Mr. Niyi Adegbonmire, the party’s candidate for senator in Ondo Central.

He claimed that Adegbonmire has the ability and know-how to offer the residents of Ondo Central quality representation.

In the senatorial district, Akeredolu ran equal campaigns for the three House of Representatives candidates.

Prince Derin Adesida, representing the Akure South/North Federal Constituency; Hon. Tajudeeen Adefisoye, representing the Idanre/Ifedore Federal Constituency; and Hon. Abiola Makinde, representing the Ondo West/East Federal Constituency, are the candidates.

He also pushed the populace to elect everyone.

candidates for the party running in the Central Senatorial District for the State’s House of Assembly.

They are Komolafe Temitope, Stephen Abitogun, and Hon. Simeon Toluwani Borokini, all of Akure South Constituency 1.

Princess Tosin Ogunlowo-Idanre, Ifedore, Ondo East, Oladiji Olamide, Ondo West, Ondo West 1, Ondo West 2, Ologede Kolawole, Akure North, and Otunba Ogunwumiju Moyinolorun are some of the constituencies that are mentioned.

Later, the governor gave the party flag to each district candidate for the party.

Source: Vanguard .

Adunninews (

)