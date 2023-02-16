This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023 Polls: PDP, APC, LP Reel Out Security Plans For Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the All Progressives Congress (APC), and the Labour Party (LP), on Thursday, reeled out their security plans to Nigerians ahead of the Feb. 25, Presidential Election.

The parties disclosed the plans at the “Youth Presidential Debate” organised by Atiku Youth World Outreach, which was held in Abuja.

The debate, according to The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), was titled “Beyond Politics: For Love of Country.”

Speaking on behalf of the PDP’s presidential candidate, former vice president Atiku Abubakar, Mr. Onoja Ilemona promised that, if elected, the party would address the persistent problem of insecurity plaguing the nation.

“Our candidate has a five-step strategy to enhance Nigeria’s security,” Ilemona stated. These plans call for increasing the number of our brave men and women since there are currently not enough of them.

“We will strengthen inter-agency cooperation, stop the unrestricted movement of light weapons and ammunition, and make sure that security services are well funded.”

Ilemona urged the electorate to support Atiku, whom he saw as a guy who would free Nigeria from poverty, in his subsequent appeal.

He claimed that Atiku was the only candidate who had experience in wealth development, wealth production, and employment creation at the federal level.

He said that through increasing the private sector’s involvement in business, the administration will expand the economy.

The lack of sufficient private sector engagement has caused the Nigerian economy to stagnate over time.

Government has no place in the business world. Leave the business to those in the private sector, as this will reduce government waste and foster corporate inventiveness and ingenuity in the private sector.

According to Mr. Olufemi Ibitoye, spokesman for Sen. Bola Tinubu, the APC’s presidential candidate, the administration would use efficient technology to secure the nation.

Ibitoye asserted that the key to combating insecurity is information.

In order to address situations of injustice, he added that the party would see to it that the Criminal Justice System Act was revised by the National Assembly.

Ibitoye asserts that Tinubu is the ideal choice for the position, adding that “we cannot leave Nigeria in the hands of someone without high-level experience.”

“Tinubu is a hard worker who will finish the project. He has already done it and will do it once more. He is credited with creating contemporary Lagos. He would construct Nigeria’s economic bridge, he declared.

Ogbeide Ifaluyi-Isibor, a spokesman of the LP, claimed that the lack of effective leadership in the nation was to blame for the unrest.

To that aim, he asserted that eliminating poverty was a long-term strategy for battling insecurity.

“Peter Obi will establish just governance where everyone will experience love. To address insecurity, this is required.

“Our candidate, Obi, will make sure that young people have jobs, lowering the high rate of poverty,”

He added that the LP would try to improve the pay for police officers.

Maryam Atiku, the patron of Atiku Youth World Outreach, had earlier stated that the debate was planned to bring together young people from various political parties to discuss how to improve the future of Nigeria. According to Daily trust.

“This is the first time a forum like this has been organized, when young people join together to reject political party violence. Peace is what the nation needs.

The Outreach’s Director-General for Media and Strategy Planning, Mr. Freedom Atsepoyi, also spoke during the event and stated that the goal of the outreach was to reorient Nigerian politics. (NAN)

