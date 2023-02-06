This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023 Polls: Parties Threaten Election Withdrawal If CBN Shifts New Naira Deadline

Ahead of the 2023 most anticipated presidential election, 13 political parties out of the 18 political parties in Nigeria on Monday threatened to withdraw from participating in the elections slated for February 25 and March 11, if the Central Bank of Nigeria extends the deadline of February 10 for naira swap.

According to The Punch, the National Chairman of the Action Alliance (AA), Kenneth Udeze, who briefed pressmen on Monday at a press conference by the Forum of Chairmen of Nigerian Political Parties and the Forum of Candidates for the 2023 General Election, said at least 13 out of the 18 political parties in Nigeria will not be interested in the 2023 general elections and indeed shall withdraw their participation from the electoral process if this currency policy is suspended or canceled or if the deadline is further shifted.

However, the coalition of chairmen of the political parties commended President Muhammadu Buhari on the redesign of the N200, N,500, and N1,000 banknotes, and insisted that the policy must stand.

Meanwhile, as reported earlier, as Nigerians continue to struggle to get cash across all banks in the country, President Muhammadu Buhari urged citizens to give him seven days to resolve the cash crunch that has become a problem across the country from the Central Bank of Nigeria policy to change high-value naira notes with new ones.

Content created and supplied by: Samogs2003 (via 50minds

News )

#Polls #Parties #Threaten #Election #Withdrawal #CBN #Shifts #Naira #Deadline2023 Polls: Parties Threaten Election Withdrawal If CBN Shifts New Naira Deadline Publish on 2023-02-06 19:22:48