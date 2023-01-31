2023 polls ‘ll be best, Senate President assures EU, Kenya’s Raila Odinga

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Prior to the presidential and national assembly elections slated for next month, Senator Ahmad Lawan, the President of the Senate, declared that the polls in Nigeria would be the finest ever.

Yesterday, while receiving a delegation of European Union election observers and the former Kenyan prime minister Raila Odinga, who made separate courtesies to the Senate president, Lawan delivered a speech.

The Leadership publications’ management asked Odinga to come to Nigeria for their annual conference and awards ceremony, which was held in Abuja on Tuesday.

Lawan explained to his visitors how much work the National Assembly had put into supporting the electoral agency and passing the necessary legislation to control the electoral environment before the elections.

The Senate President greeted the group from the EU, which was led by Thomas Boserup, the deputy chief observer, and predicted that this year’s general elections will likely be the best ones ever held. This is the outcome of the intensive work done in the National Assembly to draft an excellent constitution that would govern the electoral environment in Nigeria.

The President approved the amendment to the Electoral Act last year, giving the INEC a great deal of latitude and opportunity to employ technology during the polls.

“I think the BVAS (Bimodal Voter Accreditation System) adoption will considerably help to ensure that election fraud and manipulations are kept to a minimum.

