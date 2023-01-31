NEWS

2023 polls ‘ll be best, Senate President assures EU, Kenya’s Raila Odinga

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 20 mins ago
0 325 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Prior to the presidential and national assembly elections slated for next month, Senator Ahmad Lawan, the President of the Senate, declared that the polls in Nigeria would be the finest ever.

Yesterday, while receiving a delegation of European Union election observers and the former Kenyan prime minister Raila Odinga, who made separate courtesies to the Senate president, Lawan delivered a speech.

The Leadership publications’ management asked Odinga to come to Nigeria for their annual conference and awards ceremony, which was held in Abuja on Tuesday.

Lawan explained to his visitors how much work the National Assembly had put into supporting the electoral agency and passing the necessary legislation to control the electoral environment before the elections.

The Senate President greeted the group from the EU, which was led by Thomas Boserup, the deputy chief observer, and predicted that this year’s general elections will likely be the best ones ever held. This is the outcome of the intensive work done in the National Assembly to draft an excellent constitution that would govern the electoral environment in Nigeria.

The President approved the amendment to the Electoral Act last year, giving the INEC a great deal of latitude and opportunity to employ technology during the polls.

“I think the BVAS (Bimodal Voter Accreditation System) adoption will considerably help to ensure that election fraud and manipulations are kept to a minimum.

TheTirelessWriter (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 20 mins ago
0 325 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Peter Obi Does Not Live Among you, He Lives in Lagos – Bola Tinubu Tells The People Of Anambra Today

8 mins ago

Don’t Mind The PDP & Their Lies Of 16 Years, They Can’t Provide Electricity To Roast Corn-Tinubu

8 mins ago

‘Why Oshiomhole will be a better senator’

14 mins ago

An international stadium was given to you by me, yet you chose to insult me & my people-Udom speaks

14 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button