This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023 Polls: IPOB Can’t Stop Election In South-East, Says Ohanaeze

Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the leading Igbo socio-cultural organisation, has stated that the 2023 elections will go despite the threat posed by the Indigenous People of Biafra.

The group asserted that the will of the people would prevail above all obstacles to voting in the South-East. As a result of increased instances of insecurity in certain regions of the country, particularly the South-East, there has been concern about the postponing of the general election.

In addition, there have been reports of gunmen in the region attacking individuals and INEC facilities in an effort to disrupt the upcoming polls. Reporters viewed a video that recently went viral on social media showing masked gunmen threatening a man and shooting out the tires of his red Toyota Corolla for wearing a campaign T-shirt for a presidential contender.

One of the gunmen stated, “We are opposed to any political activity in the neighborhood.” Chief Alex Ogbonnia, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo spokesperson, stated in an interview with Reporters that IPOB has not claimed responsibility for any attack since its inception.

He emphasized that the security issues in the region will not deter people from voting in the February and March elections. He stated, “IPOB will not and cannot prevent this election from taking place. In the past, during the second term of Governor (Willie) Obiano, the IPOB stated that there would be no election, but many of us at the Igbo level interfered and elections were held.

Even in Anambra State, it was predicted that elections would not be held, but the elders of Igboland intervened, and elections were held. “It is heartwarming that there would always be an intervention, but it is likely that they may have made some remarks about this. People are free to express their opinions, but eventually elections must take place.

Content created and supplied by: Sheriff_Views (via 50minds

News )

#Polls #IPOB #Stop #Election #SouthEast #Ohanaeze2023 Polls: IPOB Can’t Stop Election In South-East, Says Ohanaeze Publish on 2023-01-29 00:15:15