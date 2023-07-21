2023 Polls: INEC Chairman, Commissioners Meet With Collation, Returning Officers

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, and the National Commissioners on Friday met to review the post-2023 general elections review meeting in Abuja.

Channels TV report that, The meeting was held at the Abuja Continental Hotel, Abuja. In attendance were collation and returning officers in the February/March general elections.

The collation and returning officers are mainly university professors, many of whom are vice chancellors of universities.

The meeting is the third in the series of post-elections review meetings that the Commission scheduled to hold with those who played key roles in the elections.

It happens two days after Yakubu and the INEC commissioners met with representatives of the numerous transport unions the commission had contacted during the general elections of 2023 on Wednesday.

Channels TV report that, Election officers also participated, and the meeting’s main goal was to assess how the elections were conducted.

Reviewing the behaviour of the engaged transport unions with relation to the execution of the memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed with unions on the provision of logistics, according to INEC, was sacred.

The meeting also reviewed the tasks that the electoral officials, who served as field supervisors, had to complete.

