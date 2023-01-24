This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023 Polls: He Can Not Have Even Get 5 Percent Vote – Akpabio Rejected By His Local Govt Chairman

For the All Progressives Congress (APC) senate candidate in Akwa Ibom North West, Godswill Akpabio, there appears to be trouble at home as he has been informed he won’t win the next elections.

The former Minister has done nothing, in the opinion of Mr. Anthony Luke, Chairman of Akpabio’s Essien Udim Local Government Area, to merit the people of his local government voting for him as their Senator. Speaking in light of a recent Supreme Court decision endorsing Akpabio as the APC’s senate candidate, Luke asserted that the former minister can’t even win five percent of the vote in Okon, a local government district. The head of the LG claimed that because Akpabio only cared about his own neighborhood, Ukana, and did nothing else, the electorate would not support him.

“Let’s count the wards that will support him,” he stated, identifying himself as the Essien Udim LGA chairman (Akpabio). He won’t get any help from my ward. The last time around, my community of Okon did not vote for their party, APC. What makes you think that he will therefore receive all of the votes cast in Essien Udim? What criterion will they use to judge whether to support him (Akpabio) when Ukana Clinic, Mopol Base, Federal Polytechnic, and Police Secondary School are all located in Ukana? What will my people have to show for it?

In relation to Odoro Ikot, In Afaha Ikot Ebak, what do we have? What do we have in Ukana West 1 to display? What have we got to display at Ikpe? Do we need to display anything in Adiasim? What are we going to display in Ekpeyong 1 & 2? Even though Ukana, where he is from, may support him, I can assure you that he will not succeed in Essien Udim. “In Okon, Akpabio won’t receive even 5% of the vote. What proof do I have to be an Okon man? What will I utilize to promote him if the sole route into Okon is still under construction?

