2023 Polls: Buhari Chairs Council Of State Meeting, Gowon, Abdulsalami, Jonathan Present

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently chairing a meeting of Council of State at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Dailytrust Newspaper reported that; the meeting which started at 10:12am after the rendition of the national anthem is being attended by former heads of state and presidents, including Gen. Yakubu Gowon (retd), Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd) and Goodluck Jonathan. Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, joined online.

Aminu Tambuwal, the governor of Sokoto State and chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), Abubakar Bagudu, the governor of Kebbi State and chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), and Simon Lalong, the governor of Plateau State and chairman of the Northern States Governors Forum, are among the other governors who participate virtually.

The other governors are David Umahi, Yahaya Bello, Ebonyi, Ademola Adeleke, Osun, Abubakar Badaru, Jigawa, Dapo Abiodun, Ogun, and deputy governors of Benue State, Benson Abounu, Nasarawa, and Emmanuel Akabe, as well as the deputy governor of Enugu.

Alfa Belgore and Mahmud Muhammad, two former Chief Justices of the Federation, are in attendance.

Yemi Osinbajo, the vice president, Ahmed Lawan, the president of the senate, Femi Gbajabiamila, the speaker of the house of representatives, Abubakar Malami, the attorney general and minister of justice, Boss Mustapha, and Folashade Yemi-Esan are all there physically.

The following governors are present in person: Dairu Isiaku of Taraba, Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna, Babagana Zulum of Borno, Inuawa Yahaya of Gombe, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, Abdulrahman Abdulrazak of Kwara, and Baba Talla, deputy governor of Bauchi.

The National Council of State is a body that advises the executive on policy decisions. It is part of the Nigerian government.

In advance of the general elections, the summit is anticipated to cover a range of national challenges, including the scarcity of gasoline and the naira, insecurity, and others.

Mahmood Yakubu, the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Alkali Baba, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Hammed Audi, the Commandant General of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps, and Godwin Emefiele, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, are also in attendance and waiting their turn to brief the council on the state of preparation for the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections as well as the March 11 governorship and state houses of assembly elections.

