2023 Polls: APC, Tinubu Will Fail In Rivers State- Primate Ayodele

Primate Elijah Ayodele of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has stated that the All Progressive Congress (APC) and its presidential flagbearer, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will fail in Rivers State. The cleric noted this on Sunday.

According to punchng.com, this was issued in a statement by Oluwatosin Osho, the media aide to the cleric.

He added that the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, is toying with his political future with some of his actions he has taken recently. His people will not listen to him because he has extended his boundary.

APC and Tinubu will fail in Rivers State. The support for Tinubu by Wike is a pandemic as anyone the governor supports will definitely fail, he said.

Concerning conduct of credible elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), he said the body must be up and doing in the election.

A lot of hanky-panky games will occur in the commission.

Ayodele worried about the use of BVAS and INEC’s electronic transmissions.

The device might be used negatively if some officials of the commission compromise.

There are cabals that want to frustrate the efforts of INEC, TT hey are not after the success of the up coming election, he said.

