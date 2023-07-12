NEWS

2023 polls aftermath: PDP faces survival threat

Months after the recently concluded general elections, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which was once acclaimed as the largest political party in Africa, continues to face disunity and internal challenges. The party was already on shaky ground before the 2023 polls, and its loss in the presidential election seems to have exacerbated its problems.

Since the return of democracy in 1999, the PDP had a stronghold on Nigeria’s presidential seat and enjoyed dominance in both chambers of the National Assembly. However, in 2015, the All Progressives Congress (APC) staged a surprise victory by merging different parties, breaking the PDP’s long-standing control.

The defeat in the presidential election and subsequent elections have raised concerns about the PDP’s survival. The party is now grappling with internal divisions, with factions emerging and power struggles hindering its ability to present a united front. The challenges faced by the PDP indicate that it is at a critical juncture and must address its internal issues to regain its political strength and relevance.

