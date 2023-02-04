2023 Poll: Tinubu Is Tested And Trusted, Says Buhari

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

President Muhammadu Buhari says Bola Tinubu, Presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming election, has been tested and trusted, calling on the electorates to vote for him as the next president.

The President made the announcement at the launch of the APC’s presidential campaign on Saturday in Lafia, the capital of Nasarawa State.

Buhari continued by mentioning Tinubu as a progressive and patriotic Nigerian who has made significant contributions to the nation’s democracy during the previous 20 years.

He claimed Tinubu will reproduce and enhance his former performance if elected president since he had been tried and trusted in the role he previously held.

If elected president, Tinubu reaffirmed his promise to modernise the nation and reposition it for economic growth.

According to Tinubu, attempts to cause a split in the APC by opposition groups and foreign adversaries will be futile as long as the party stays strong and united.

By the grace of God, he continued, “APC is one and we shall move together as one to win in the upcoming general elections.” According to dailytust report.

