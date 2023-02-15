2023 Poll: The North Will Back APC to Win – Ismaeel Ahmed

In an exclusive interview with Jide Orintunsin, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to President Muhammadu Buhari on the National Social Investment Programme, Ismaeel Ahmed said president Buhari is 100% in support of Tinubu.

According to ‘The Nations’, when asked about the allegations that some people are working against Tinubu, Ismaeel said he agrees with governor El-Rufai that they are saboteurs within the government and the private sector that are working against Tinubu.

When asked about the campaign so far, he said the party has done well in terms of mass mobilization. He said no other candidate has put in more work and effort the way his principal has done.

On their strategy, Ismaeel said they are not focusing on getting the votes of the new voters. He said since their party is the incumbent party, that the new voters might not want to vote them. He said all they need to do is to energize their fan base and then convince others to join. “Thankfully we have huge numbers as party members; enough to win elections multiple times and with a comfortable margin,” he added.

Ismaeel added that the northern APC governors are fully in support of Tinubu. He said the northern governors are the ones that have done more for Tinubu. He also stated that the opposition parties are the ones sowing seed of doubt in the minds of the members. He went on to say that the North would back APC to win.

Content created and supplied by: Edyfine111 (via 50minds

News )

#Poll #North #APC #Win #Ismaeel #Ahmed2023 Poll: The North Will Back APC to Win – Ismaeel Ahmed Publish on 2023-02-15 06:17:10