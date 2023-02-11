2023: Poll that places Peter Obi as No.1 should be put upside down; No.4 should become No1-Kwankwaso

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

NNPP presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, said that the opinion poll that placed the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Gregory Obi as number one should be turned upside down so that number four can become number one.

Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso made the statement in an interview with Channels Television during the 2023 Election Verdict program.

Rabiu Kwankwaso on the program shows his displeasure about the result of some of the opinion polls which according to him it is not realistic. He called them “Fake opinion polls; opinion polls in the air “.

First and foremost, Kwankwaso pleaded with the Nigerian government and the security agencies to look into the opinion polls which according to him what the opinion polls are doing is very dangerous because they are not realistic.

” Now that people are bringing fake figures believing that this is number one, 2, 3 and the other is number 4. And in our opinion, that paper should be put upside down, that’s the fact of the matter, number 4 they are putting should be number 1″

Seun Okinbaloye interrupted, who is that number 4.

Kwankwaso replied, “It is Rabiu Kwankwaso, the NNPP. We are the people on the ground, PDP and APC are crumbling… “

Kwankwaso also raised an alarm that, some people are sponsoring the polls and that the opinion of those who rely on that “Fake poll” is that this one (Peter Obi) has won and anything contrary, it will be like what is happening in northern Nigeria.

Kwankwaso then said that they are the ones on the ground and one of Peter Obi is in the air.

