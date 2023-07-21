NEWS

2023 poll: It's up to Nigeria to decide what to do with our report – Isopi, EU envoy

Head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Samuela Isopi, has emphasized that Nigeria holds the decision-making power regarding the European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) report for the 2023 general election. Isopi made this statement during a press briefing in Abuja, where he also discussed the award of postgraduate scholarships to 135 Nigerians.

Isopi’s remarks come following the presidency’s strong rejection of the EU EOM report, which it criticized as being based on limited sources and conducted poorly. The presidency, through Special Adviser Dele Alake, dismissed the report as biased and merely reiterating the EU’s preliminary stance.

However, Isopi assured that the presidency’s rejection would not impact the strong relationship between the EU and Nigeria, emphasizing the existing engagements between EU institutions, EU leaders, and President Bola Tinubu’s administration. Isopi also mentioned a phone call between Tinubu and the President of the European Union Council following Tinubu’s inauguration.

According to The Sun, Isopi further stated that the EU remains committed to collaborating and cooperating with Nigeria in various areas. While acknowledging that it is ultimately the responsibility of the host country, partner country, and electoral management body to decide whether to utilize the report, Isopi affirmed that the EU’s previous observation reports have positively influenced actions and reform processes in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the EU has announced the provision of postgraduate scholarships to 135 young Nigerians at prestigious European universities through its flagship educational program, Erasmus+. This figure places Nigeria at the forefront of EU postgraduate scholarship recipients in Africa over the past five years and among the top five globally.

Isopi highlighted that recently, the EU has increased support for academia through funding programs such as Erasmus+ in the higher education sector and Horizon Europe for research and innovation. Apart from scholarships, Erasmus+ offers additional opportunities, including mobility and short stays in Europe for researchers, students, and staff, as well as capacity-building initiatives for universities and TVET institutions through collaborative projects with European counterparts.

The EU’s commitment to educational and research support in Nigeria reflects its dedication to fostering positive partnerships and contributing to the country’s development.

