2023 Poll: El-Rufai, Ganduje, Badaru Group Against President Buhari

With a week to the 2023 general elections, it is clear that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will go to the polls as a divided house. President Muhammadu Buhari, the party’s leader, has come under fire from former supporters and close friends. According to the Daily Post, governors on the party’s platform are going on the offensive against the President, with some openly declaring that the President’s orders on the Naira redesign policy will not be followed.

President Buhari approved the restoration of the old N200 notes as legal tender in a national broadcast on Thursday. He did, however, state that the February 10 deadline for the old N1000 and N500 notes remains in effect, and that he has given approval to the CBN that the old N200 bank notes be released back into circulation to further ease the supply pressures across the country.

However, governors on his party’s platform, the APC, have rejected the policy, claiming that it was designed by “certain elements” in the presidency to prevent the APC’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, from winning the election. Malam Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, Umar Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, and Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State are leading the charge.

According to El-Rufai and Ganduje, there was a plan to end the country’s democracy and impose military rule. As a result, El-Rufai addressed residents of his state on Thursday evening, urging them to continue using old Naira notes, despite the President’s earlier order.

In Jigawa, the State Government has also said the old naira notes remain legal tender pending the judgment of the Supreme Court while Governor Umar Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State came hard on President Buhari, accusing him of refusing to abide by the Supreme Court order.

