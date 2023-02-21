NEWS

2023: PMB Held My Right Hand & Raised It In Form Of Many Nigerians To Show He Has Endorsed Me—Tinubu

According to Punch reports, it was reported that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday in Lagos, said he would work hard for Nigeria, as President Muhammadu Buhari has “worked hard” to ensure his victory in the February 25 election.

It was also reported that he also promised to implement all the promises made in the past 96 days of nationwide campaign rallies.

Punch also reported that Tinubu said this at the grand finale of the APC campaign rally held at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere, Lagos State.

According to one of his statements, Tinubu also said that “my administration will give hope to the common man and make our nation a better place to live.” “We will experience rapid economic growth and development, and all our sectors will flourish.” “Even President Muhammadu Buhari has endorsed my presidential ambitions, and I am glad to have his support.”

Screenshot From Punch

“President Muhammadu Buhari (PMB) held my right hand and raised it in front of many Nigerians to show he has endorsed me.” “This is such a great privilege from him (Buhari), and I am hopeful to step into his shoes.” He said

