2023: Plateau, Bauchi, & Gombe state will experience power outage for six days – Dr Friday Elijah

As per the electricity distribution company, there will be power cuts in Plateau, Bauchi, and Gombe states from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting from August 28 until September 2.

The company’s Head of Corporate Communications, Dr Friday Elijah, stated that this scheduled outage is necessary for the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to allow its Local Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contractors to carry out installations.

‘’The planned outage by TCN is to enable its EPCC contractors to safely connect the gantry beam of the new APO line to the existing Lafia line-Jos 330kv double circuit.

‘’Please note that there will be an increase in load shedding during this period as the 330KV Jos complex will remain on supply Kaduna-Jos 330KV line,’’ he said.

He urged customers to be patient and understand the situation, assuring them that the company is committed to improving its services.

