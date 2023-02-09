This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023: Plateau APC Gubernatorial Candidate Wins At Court Of Appeal

Nentawe Yilwatda, a candidate for governor for the Humanity Progressives Congress, has referred to the resolution of the lawsuit brought against him at the court of appeal as a win for all.

Nentawe was described by Daily Independent as saying that there was no need for pointless celebration because the entire situation was a family concern in a statement released by Shittu Bamaiyi, the spokesman for the Generation Next Campaign Council.

He emphasised that the appellants in this case are APC members and that they have every right to contest the outcome of any party decision.

Nentawe insisted that he had no ill will towards anyone who feels differently about his selection as the party’s standard bearer for the next governorship election.

He said that because the appeals court upheld the legitimacy of his election, it is now on to the aggrieved opponents to put their differences aside and team up with other party members to strive for the party’s victory at all levels.

The APC governorship candidate applauded the State party executive council, the campaign apparatus, and the throngs of APC supporters for cooperating to ensure the party’s electoral victory.

Nentawe also took the chance to express his gratitude to the lead attorneys in both his case, that is Mr. Mathew Burkaa, SAN and that of Diket Plang, Barrister Ayuba Yirvom for their skillful handling of both cases.

In a similar vein, Benshak Dalop, the director general of the Diket Plang for Senate campaign, expressed satisfaction with the Court of Appeal’s ruling in the case disputing the election of the APC senatorial candidate for the central zone.

In a statement, Dalop said that regardless of the case’s conclusion, the APC will win the Senate seat.

In addition to thanking everyone who supported Mr. Diket Plang throughout the trial, the Director General extended his hands of friendship to the appellants in the case in hopes that they can help the party win the upcoming senatorial race. According to independent report.

