2023: Pictures From Obidients Million-Man-March For Peter Obi In Ibadan

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As the presidential election is just one week away now, it will interest you to note that Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party has continued to garner more support and popularity than any other presidential candidate running for the presidency. It will interest you to also note that his supporters known as OBIdients have continued to willingly organize rallies and million-man marches for him without collecting a dime.

According to information sourced from Daily Post, Vanguard, and other reliable platforms, it has been gathered the supporters of Peter Obi have organized a 100-million-man march for him ahead of next week’s Saturday presidential election. It will interest you to note that Peter Obi is running alongside Bola Tinubu of the APC and Atiku Abubakar of the PDP, and others.

See photos from Obidients million-man-march in Ibadan

From the pictures above, it will interest you to note that the supporters of Obi are young Nigerians who are tired of bad leadership and wants a change. They believe that Obi has all it takes to lead them to the promised land. Having tried the PDP for 16 years and APC for 8 years, what they are yearning for is a positive change. Do you think that Peter Obi of the Labour Party which is often referred to as a structureless party will win the presidential election next week Saturday. Feel free to share your thoughts on this.

Kingscommunications (

)