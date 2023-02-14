NEWS

2023: Pictures From Obidients Door-To-Door Campaign In Niger State

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 12 hours ago
0 327 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As the 2023 presidential election is just less than a few days from now, it will interest you to note that the major presidential candidates in the person of Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, and Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress have continued to intensify their campaigns and rallies to ensure that they emerged victorious at the polls. It will interest you to note that they have continued to travel to different states in Nigeria to woo Nigerians to vote for them on February 25th.

According to information gathered from Vanguard, it will interest you to note in Niger State supporters of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party popularly known as “Obidients,” have embarked on a door-to-door sensation as we approach 25th February for the presidential election. It will interest you to note that this step taken by the supporters of Obi is unprecedented in Nigeria’s democracy.

Peter Obi has continued to enjoy overwhelming support and popularity above other presidential candidates, do you think that he can defeat Atiku and Tinubu who are considered political veterans in Nigeria’s politics? Feel free to share your thoughts on this.

Kingscommunications (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 12 hours ago
0 327 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Reasons Why Buhari’s Administration Would Likely Be Remembered

8 mins ago

Tinubu has become a problem for everybody, he Doesn’t care about the yoruba people -Femi Okurounmu

11 mins ago

2023: Momodu reacts as El-Rufai vows Tinubu would reverse Buhari’s policies, gives update on Wike

16 mins ago

They Let me Go On Bail But Instructed Me To Report Back On Wednesday – Fani Kayode

23 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button