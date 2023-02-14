2023: Pictures From Obidients Door-To-Door Campaign In Niger State

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As the 2023 presidential election is just less than a few days from now, it will interest you to note that the major presidential candidates in the person of Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, and Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress have continued to intensify their campaigns and rallies to ensure that they emerged victorious at the polls. It will interest you to note that they have continued to travel to different states in Nigeria to woo Nigerians to vote for them on February 25th.

According to information gathered from Vanguard, it will interest you to note in Niger State supporters of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party popularly known as “Obidients,” have embarked on a door-to-door sensation as we approach 25th February for the presidential election. It will interest you to note that this step taken by the supporters of Obi is unprecedented in Nigeria’s democracy.

Peter Obi has continued to enjoy overwhelming support and popularity above other presidential candidates, do you think that he can defeat Atiku and Tinubu who are considered political veterans in Nigeria's politics?

