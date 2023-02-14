2023: Pictures As Peter Obi Lands In Nnewi, Anambra State For Round 2 Campaigns

As the 2023 presidential election is just less than a few days from now, it will interest you to note that the major presidential candidates in the person of Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, and Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress have continued to intensify their campaigns and rallies to ensure that they emerged victorious at the polls. It will interest you to note that they have continued to travel to different states in Nigeria to woo Nigerians to vote for them on February 25th.

It will interest you to note that Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party is not leaving any stone unturned in the pursuit of his presidential ambition as he has continued to intensify his campaigns. According to information sourced from Daily Post, has just been gathered that Obi has landed in Nnewi, Anambra State, his state for a round two campaign.

Peter Obi has continued to prove to Nigerians that he is mentally and physically fit to run for the presidency as he continues to hold more than two to three campaign rallies per day. Never in the history of Nigeria have we ever had a presidential candidate with so much energy like this. To date, Peter Obi remains the most interviewed presidential candidate since independence. It will interest you to note that Obi has changed the narrative of politics in Nigeria. Do you think that he will win the presidential election come next week Saturday?

