2023: Pictures As OBIdients Hold Door To Door Campaign In Borno State

As the 2023 presidential election is just less than two weeks from now, it will interest you to note that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has continued his political campaign by visiting almost all the states of the country including major stakeholders. His popularity has continued to soar unprecedentedly. Many are beginning to wonder if Peter is the third force that will bench the APC and PDP.

According to information gathered from Daily Post, it will interest you to note in Borno State supporters of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party popularly known as “Obidients,” have embarked on a door-to-door sensation as we approach 25th February for the presidential election. It will interest you to note that this step taken by the supporters of Obi is unprecedented in Nigeria’s democracy.

Never in the history of Nigeria have we ever had a presidential candidate where Nigerians are taking it upon themselves to do a one-on-one campaign for him. It will interest you to note that Obi has changed the narrative of politics in Nigeria and that is why his detractors seem not to know how and where to attack him from. Do you think Obi will win the presidential election? Feel free to share your thoughts on this.

