2023: Picture As Tinubu Shakes Hands With Atiku During Signing Of Peace Accord

As the presidential election is just two days away, it will interest you to note that the presidential candidates from 18 different political parties on Wednesday, signed a peace accord ahead of Saturday’s poll. According to information gathered from the Punch, and other reliable platforms, it will interest you to note that President Muhammadu Buhari was present at the event along with members of the National Peace Committee.

It will interest you to note that some of the major presidential candidates in attendance during the Peace Accord signing include Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Peter Obi of the Labour Party, LP, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Omoyele Sowore of the African Action Congress, AAC and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP.

It will interest you to note that during the peace accord signing, the different presidential candidates had the chance to talk with their opponents. Atiku Abubakar and Bola Tinubu shook hands with each other. Who among all these candidates do you think will emerge victorious after the presidential election on Saturday? Feel free to share your thoughts on this.

Content created and supplied by: Kingscommunications (via 50minds

News )

Publish on 2023-02-23 10:27:08