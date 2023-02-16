NEWS

2023: Photos Show Moment Wike Helped Tinubu Enter A Bus After Their Meeting At The State House In PH

This article describes something that took place only a few minutes ago.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State and current member of the All Progressive Congress (APC), and Sen. Kashim Shettima, his running mate, held a rally for the APC’s presidential campaign on Wednesday in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State. Together with the APC National Chairman, they were accompanied by other APC Chieftains, including Adams Oshiomole.

To welcome them, their supporters descended in large numbers on the location of the campaign rally. But, after the gathering, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu led a delegation to Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike. In the State House in Port-Harcourt, they were welcomed by Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers State.

But, in a picture that has gone viral on social media, Governor Nyesom Wike could be seen assisting the APC Presidential candidate to enter a bus after their meeting at the state house. The development has stirred up reactions on social media.

What are your thoughts on this?

