2023: Photos As Tinubu Arrives Port Harcourt For APC Presidential Campaign Rally

As the 2023 presidential election is just less than a few days from now, it will interest you to note that the major presidential candidates in the person of Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, and Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress have continued to intensify their campaigns and rallies to ensure that they emerged victorious at the polls. It will interest you to note that they have continued to travel to different states in Nigeria to woo Nigerians to vote for them on February 25th.

According to information sourced from The Punch, it will interest you to note that the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima have arrived in Port Harcourt, Rivers State for the APC Presidential.

It will interest you to note that as the election is just a few days away, Bola Tinubu has remained optimistic that it is his turn (Emi Lokan) to rule the country. Do you think that he has all it takes to win the presidential election on 25th February? Feel free to share your thoughts on this.

