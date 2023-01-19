NEWS

2023: Photos As Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi & His Vice Arrive Niger State

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi and his running mate, Yusuf Baba-Ahmed have shared recent photos as they arrive the capital of Niger state, Minna for their presidential campaign scheduled to hold in the state.

The Labour Party candidate shared the photos through his official twitter page with the caption: ‘Dr Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed and I arrived Minna for the Niger rally”

The election is now few weeks away and unlike before, we now have three major presidential candidates who are hoping to outrun each to clinch the presidency. The different presidential candidates have been campaigning from states to states across the federation.

Peter Obi and his running mate who are running under the umbrella of the Labour Party are informally referred to as the ‘third force’ as the Labour Party hasn’t been a major threat in the previous Nigerian elections. The Labour Party candidates have been holding rallies in several states and they look to be gaining the acceptance of many Nigerians.

