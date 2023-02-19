2023: Peter Obi will win polls if BVAS is not compromised, says LP chieftain

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As the 2023 presidential election is just 7 days away now, according to information gathered from TheCable, the presidential campaign coordinator of the Obi-Datti ticket in Ekiti, Moses Jolayemi has said that Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party will win the presidential election if the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) is not compromised.

It will interest you to note that Jolayemi made this known while speaking with journalists on Saturday at a town hall meeting in Ado Ekiti. He said if a free, fair, and credible election is conducted, his party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi will win with a landslide victory. He disclose that Nigerians are tired of the serious hardship that the APC government has brought on them.

He alleged that the presidential candidate of the APC has plans to buy votes. He advised the APC and its presidential candidate to knee and beg Nigerians for the suffering they brought on them. On the issue of this Saturday’s election, Jolayemi said, “If BVAS is allowed to work, we will have a credible, violence-free Election, if you look at the configuration of BVAS from the point of voting, collation, and announcing results there is no human intervention, with this, Peter Obi is the next President.”

It should be recalled that INEC has assured Nigerians that the BVAS machine can’t be compromised because it automatically saves data and that it has a system to deactivate any BVAS device if it is snatched during the election. Do you think that this election would be free and fair and that Peter Obi can win?

