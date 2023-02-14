2023: Peter Obi Will Not Win Presidential Poll – Prophet Bempah

As the 2023 presidential election draws closer in a couple of days, it will interest you to note that some prophecies have been coming out that Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party will not win the presidential election. According to information sourced from The Nation, Prophet Boateng Tony Bempah, the General Overseer of Authority Arena Ministry Nationwide has declared that Peter Obi will not win the February 25 presidential poll.

It was gathered that Bempah spoke on Tuesday after an all-night service at his Benue State branch. He said, “Peter Obi lacks the wherewithal to fix the nation’s mirage of problems.” Prophet Boateng said Nigeria is passing through its most trying moments and needs someone with good knowledge of where things started nose-diving to restore its glory.

From what Prophet Boateng said that Peter Obi lacks the knowledge to fix Nigeria, does it mean that he is trying to say it is either Atiku or Tinubu that can fix Nigeria? Does he mean to say that it is either one out of the two will win the presidential election? Feel free to share your thoughts on this.

