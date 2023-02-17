2023: Peter Obi speaks on how he will tackle insecurity in Nigeria

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi reveals what he will do to tackle insecurity in Nigeria if elected as the President of Nigeria while approaching 2023 Presidential election. The former governor of Anambra state, stated this during a recent interview with Channels TV.

According to the Labour party Presidential candidate, he will make sure he pulls people out of poverty, and will also allow the state governors to take control of regulating their own states.

The former Anambra State governor layed emphasis on the need to pull people out of poverty, once that is done, the rate of criminality in Nigeria will be reduced drastically.

“The more you pull people out of poverty, the more criminality is being reduced. It’s very critical and very important. As long as the economy continues to head a different direction as we are seeing today, criminality will increase”.

“Every state will have to be responsible for their own security. I will make sure that the governors are given maximum power to ensure the security of their state. Even if we have federal police, they will be responsible in supplying updates to the governor. The states will be allowed to have their own personal security systems”.

