2023: Peter Obi saw that he could not challenge the gladiator in PDP, he left for Labour Party—Bwala

Dr. Daniel Bwala, spokesperson for, Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign, said that the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi left the PDP for Labour Party when he saw that he cannot challenge the gladiator in the PDP.

Daniel Bwala made this statement in an interview with the Arise during the Morning Show program, when he was clarifying his statement of why he said Wike was the reason why Peter Obi left PDP.

Daniel Bwala began by alleging that Governor Wike is the reason why we have the Labour Party we have today.

He claimed that within the PDP before the party primaries for the presidency, there was a debate on zoning. He said when Atiku heard about it, he said if they consider zoning, it should be zoned to either southeast or northeast because the two zones are yet to benefit and that if it is zoned to the southeast, he is not going to contest.

Bwala claimed that because Nyesom Wik have interest in running for presidency and people were suggesting zoning to southeast, he devise a means by which the ticket was later thrown open.

However, Daniel Bwala said, “When Governor Peter Obi saw that it was thrown open, he knew he could not challenge the gladiator in the party, he left for Labour Party”

