2023: Peter Obi Reacts To The Massive Crowd At The Labour Party Rally In Kano

On his verified Twitter profile, Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi reacted to the enormous crowd at the presidential rally, thanking Kano State residents for the warm reception and adding that the crowd was dynamic and energetic.

Peter Obi and his running mate Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed visited Kano to rally support for the Obi-Datti ticket, and thousands of supporters showed up to show their overwhelming support.

During the rally, Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi urged the youths to get their PVCs and vote Labour Party so that they can work together to build a new Nigeria that everyone can be proud of, adding that the APC should not be given the opportunity to rule Nigeria again for the next four years.

While still attempting to convince Kano residents to vote for him, Peter Obi informed them that he is the only presidential candidate who understands the country’s challenges and has solutions for them, and that he transformed Anambra State and owed no debts.

Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, Peter Obi’s running mate, advised the people of the state to consider the country’s hardships before voting, adding that they should vote for the Labour Party, which he believes is the best alternative.

The national chairman of the Labour Party, Comrade Julius Abure, advised Kano State residents to take advantage of the opportunity to elect a competent candidate this year by voting for Peter Obi.

Peter Obi is the presumptive winner of this year’s presidential election, thanks to broad support from Nigerians who believe he is the finest candidate in the race. He will compete against APC’s Bola Tinubu, NNPP’s Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, and PDP’s Atiku Abubakar.

