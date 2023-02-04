2023: Peter Obi Reacts To The Massive Crowd At The Labour Party Rally In Ebonyi State

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

On his verified Twitter handle, Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi reacted to the massive crowd at the presidential rally in Ebonyi State, stating that he felt the pulsation, passion, love, and deep desire of the people to do the right thing, and he concluded by thanking them for their massive support.

During the event, Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, promised to enhance Nigeria’s power sector, turn the country into a producer rather than a consumer, and restructure the health care system.

While still speaking to the people of the state, he vowed to reduce the cost of governance and use the proceeds to develop Nigeria. He also urged the people of the state to reclaim Nigeria from politicians who have played a significant role in the nation’s economic decline.

Senator Datti Baba-Ahmed, the Labour Party’s vice-presidential candidate, urged the residents of Ebonyi state to vote massively for the Labour Party this month, adding that the party was on a rescue mission to save Nigeria from economic disaster.

The national chairman of the Labour Party, Comrade Julius Abure, told the people of Ebonyi state that the APC and the PDP should not be allowed to wield power in Nigeria, adding that they have failed miserably and that it is time for the country to be led by a competent and trusted candidate (Peter Obi).

Peter Obi is widely regarded as the favourite contender to win this year’s presidential election, owing to widespread support among Nigerian youths who believe he is the finest candidate in the race. He will compete against 17 other presidential contenders.

