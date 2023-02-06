2023: Peter Obi Reacts Following The Success Of The Labour Party Rally In Kwara State

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, on his verified Twitter handle, has reacted to the success of the presidential rally in Kwara State, thanking the residents of the state for the warm reception.

Peter Obi made the remark while sharing photos from the rally as him and Datti Baba-Ahmed seek the support of thousands of eligible voters in the state.

During the event, Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi assured the people of Kwara State that he would eradicate corruption in Nigeria, reduce the cost of governance, implement policies that would assist the manufacturing sector grow, and stop revenue leakages.

While continuing speaking to the people of Kwara State, he promised that if the Labour Party is elected on February 25th, he will reduce the cost of school fees at Nigerian higher institutions, construct new roads in Nigeria, build bridges, and fix Nigeria’s electricity problem.

Senator Datti Baba-Ahmed, the Labour Party’s vice presidential candidate, informed the people of Kwara State that Peter Obi is the most capable candidate in the race, encouraging them to elect the former governor of Anambra State to liberate Nigeria from corruption, poverty, and insecurity.

The national chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure, advised the people of Kwara State not to give up the fight for a better Nigeria with Peter Obi, saying that it is now time for voters to vote out corrupt politicians.

Aisha Yesufu, Spokesperson for the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council, urged the state’s youths to vote Labour Party for a better Nigeria, saying that only they can transform Nigeria by electing a trustworthy leader.

Peter Obi is ready to take on Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, and the other 14 presidential contenders.

