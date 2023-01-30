2023: Peter Obi is not a threat to Tinubu; most of his supporters are on social media – Gov Sule

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The governor of Nasarawa state, Abdullah Sule, claimed that Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate, is not a threat to the APC and that most of Peter Obi’s supporters are on social media.

Governor Abdullahi Sule made the statement in an exclusive interview with This Day,

Governor Abdullahi Sule, a member of the APC presidential campaign council claimed that Peter Obi is a social media candidate and that he does not have any form of popularity in the northern states of Nigeria.

According to Governor Abdullahi Sule, Peter Obi is not a threat to the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu because “Most of Peter Obi’s supporters seem to be on social media and not on the ground”

“Peter Obi’s movement is a social media movement and I do not have a problem with it, for some of us, we are not social media complaint people, we are people on the ground.”

Governor Abdullahi then gave example that, when the former Anambra state governor, Peter Obi, came to Lafia, he asked, “Did he get the kinds of reception he gets on social media?”

Governor Sule responded that the answer is no! He, therefore, concluded that Peter Obi is never a threat to them and Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate.

