2023: Peter Obi is a spoiler, he does not have the capacity to win the election- Tanko Yakasai

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

An Elder statesman, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai has dismissed the chances of Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi and other candidates that are not running on the platform of either the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) or the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking in an interview, Alhaji Tanko Yakassai feels the election is between Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar, the candidates of the APC and PDP respectively. He said Peter Obi and other candidates are spoilers and are only using their candidacy as a bargain when the election goes into a second round.

Asked if he sees Peter Obi changing the dynamics considering the weight of support he is getting from Nigerians, particularly the youths?

He said, “No, I see Peter Obi and others who are contesting along with him apart from the main candidates that we are talking about that is Tinubu and Atiku. I believe he will forgive me if I call them spoilers. In terms of their capacity, non of them have the capacity to win the presidency in the coming elections.

And I believe they in themselves in their own heart of heart know that they are not contesting for the purpose of winning the election. The are contesting as a bargaining strategy.”

“When the election is conducted, there is hope in their mind that there will be a second round, that is the time when they will make use of their candidates. But it is not exclusive for one candidate to think of what will happen from these candidates when it is necessary for this election to go to second round.

Once the election is conducted and nobody gets the 25 percent in 24 states, that is where the role of other candidates will be more problems because everybody will need to help their votes to make up the majority, that is Atiku and Tinubu.

I don’t see the elections going to a second round, I think it will be conclusive in the first round.”

(From 13:20)

https://youtu.be/wbgGdtfAOnk

RealMedia (

)