2023: Peter Obi Is A Spoiler, He Does Not Have The Capacity To Win The Election – Tanko Yakasai.

As the general 2023 Presidential election set to kick-off in the next few days in Nigeria and the commencement of the Presidential campaign, many Nigerians, including top politicians have been sharing their views regarding the Presidential candidates and their chances in the forthcoming Presidential election.

Based on these notes, an elder Statesman, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai while speaking during an exclusive interview has dismissed the chances of the former governor of Anambra State and Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Gregory Obi, and other Presidential candidates that are not contesting for the election on the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, adding that they don’t have the capacity to win the forthcoming Presidential election.

While speaking during the interview, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai noted that the forthcoming Presidential election should be between the former governor of Lagos State and Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Adekunle Tinubu and the former vice president of Nigeria and Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, adding that the former governor of Anambra State and flag-bearer of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Gregory Obi and other Presidential candidates are only using their candidacy as a bargain when the election goes into a second round, describing them as spoilers.

During the interview, Tanko Yakasai was asked if he sees the one time governor of Anambra State and flag-bearer of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Gregory Obi changing the dynamics considering the massive support he has been getting from Nigerians, especially from the youths.

In response to this question, the Statesman, Tanko Yakasai said, “No, I see Peter Obi and others who are contesting along with him apart from the main candidates that we are talking about that are Tinubu and Atiku. I believe he will forgive me if I call them spoilers. In terms of their capacity, non of them have the capacity to win the presidency in the coming election. And I believe they in themselves, in their own heart of heart, know that they are not contesting for the purpose of winning the election. They are contesting as a bargaining strategy. When the election is conducted, there is hope in their minds that there will be a second round, that is the time when they will make use of their candidates. But it is not exclusive for one candidate to think of what will happen from these candidates when it is necessary for this election to go to second round”.

In addition to his statement, Tanko Yakasai said, “Once the election is conducted and nobody gets the 25 percent in 24 states, that is where the role of other candidates will be more problems because everybody will need to help their votes to make up the majority, that is Atiku and Tinubu. I don’t see the elections going to a second round, I think it will be conclusive in the first round”.

