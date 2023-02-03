2023: Peter Obi Is A Nollywood Actor, He Cannot Win, The Election Is Between APC & PDP – El-Rufai.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As the general 2023 Presidential election set to kick-off in the next few days in Nigeria and the commencement of the Presidential campaign, many Nigerians, including top politicians have been sharing their views regarding the Presidential candidates and their chances in the forthcoming Presidential election.

Based on these notes, a well known Nigerian politician, APC chieftain, and Executive Governor of Kaduna State, his Excellency Governor Nasir El-Rufai while speaking during an exclusive interview with the TVC has noted that the former governor of Anambra State and Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Gregory Obi cannot win the forthcoming Presidential election.

Speaking during the interview, Nasir El-Rufai, who described the one time governor of Anambra State and flag-bearer of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Gregory Obi, as a Nollywood actor, noted that the forthcoming Presidential election is between the Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Adekunle Tinubu and the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar.

El-Rufai also dismissed Peter Obi’s popularity, saying that he will only get little votes in the South East and some parts of the South South, adding that Obi is polling one percent in Sokoto, two percent in Katsina, and five percent in Kano.

Source: Daily Post.

