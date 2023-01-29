2023: Peter Obi embodies Awolowo and Aminu Kano, Says Christopher Biose.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Chairman & CEO at BOLD Publishers Limited, in Abuja, Nigeria, Christopher Biose, has said that the presidential candidate for the Labor Party, Peter Obi, embodies Awolowo and Aminu Kano.

According to him, Nigerian youth had been oppressed, disenfranchised, and dispossessed, not only the women, and like we said earlier, most of them did not know what was happening to them. But the suffering has been so intense and prolonged that now there is a voice that can speak for them, and it’s becoming a mass movement.

He further stated, “And Peter obi, in addition to building infrastructure, talked about the unique thing about things you take back to your country, and the other people are not prepared to give them back; they want to control them and take them back to your country.” And that is the essence of transferring economic power from the privileged to the underprivileged and dispossessed. That was what we stood for in the United Party of Nigeria; no, it’s not calling in to it; that was what Mallam Aminu Kano stood for in his struggle with the northern MS, which made him live and resign from Jamiah in the 1940s and from the Nepo. So this is the new brand of Mallam Aminu Kano; this is the new brand of Obafemii Awolowo, but this time nationwide. “I was so impressed,” he said.

