2023: Peter Obi Drops New Message Just Few Days To The Presidential Election In Nigeria

Only seven days remain until the long waited presidential elections, and Nigerians are preparing to cast their votes for the candidate of their choice. However, Mr. Peter obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, tweeted on Saturday that “fellow Nigerians, we are down to crunch time – 7 Days to the Main Day.” Our diversity is what makes us strong. In every way, including leadership and governance, property and personal safety, and economic and political freedom, Nigeria has to be restarted. We must honour our common values and obligations.

“I have not spoken up for myself during this march toward freedom! I’ve shown up in support of the many young people who are losing faith in our great nation! The new Nigeria that Datti and I want to deliver is POssible! I’ve come out in support of the countless women who are terrified of what tomorrow will bring for themselves and their kids! I’ve appeared for the underprivileged who are debating if it is sinful to be a Nigerian! I’ve come to them! Datti has arrived for them! We’ve been clear with our message. The necessary human resources for effective leadership are present in Nigeria. Nigeria also has some good goals and ideas for good governance. The impunity of those few who have mastered the questionable practice of state capture, however, is a serious problem for our nation. Urgent action must be taken to address these matters of national concern. On February 25, the procedure will formally begin.

The impunity of those few who have mastered the questionable practice of state capture, however, is a serious problem for our nation. Urgent action must be taken to address these matters of national concern. On February 25, the procedure will formally begin. Federal, state, and local law enforcement will all be included in this. The population-to-police-officer ratio will be increased, and a fully staffed, outfitted, and technologically advanced security system will be in place. We intend to affect a comprehensive shift. Patriotism and pride in our country will return. To God and one’s country should one be loyal. Priority shall be given to the Constitution and the Rule of Law. God be with us everyone”.

