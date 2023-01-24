This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023: Peter Obi does not have the capacity to win the election- Tanko Yakasai

Elder statesman Alhaji Tanko Yakasai has cast doubt on the candidacy of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate for the Labour Party, and any other candidates who are not affiliated with the All Progressive Congress (APC) or the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Alhaji Tanko Yakassai said in an interview that he thinks the election will come down to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress and Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party. He claimed that Peter Obi and the other contenders were just interested in bringing the election to a runoff.

When asked if he thinks Peter Obi will change things, he was reminded of the overwhelming backing Obi has received from Nigerians, especially the country’s young people.

He denied that only Tinubu and Atiku were running, saying, “No, I see Peter Obi and others who are contesting together with him.” I think he’ll understand if I describe them as spoilers. When comparing their abilities, it’s clear that none of them can take the White House in the upcoming elections.

And I think they know deep down that they’re not running for office with the intention of being elected. They are using competition as a negotiating tactic.

They expect there to be a runoff election and plan to use their candidates if there is one. However, it is not only up to one candidate to consider the outcomes of these other candidates if a runoff election is required.

When the election is held and no candidate receives the required 25% in 24 states, the role of other candidates becomes more problematic, as everyone needs to lend their votes to the majority candidates (Atiku and Tinubu).

I don’t see the elections going to a second round, I think it will be conclusive in the first round.”

Content created and supplied by: Loyalnews

News )

