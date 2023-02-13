This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023: Peter Obi Cannot Win The Election, There Is No Question About It – Dele Momodu

Ahead of the forthcoming presidential election, a Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Dele Momodu, has claimed that the Labour Party’s Presidential Candidate, Mr Peter Obi, will not win the presidential election.

While speaking, Dele Momodu made it known that it will be a fantasy of the highest order for anybody to say Obi will win most parts of the North, noting that it not possible in any way.

Dele Momodu made this disclosure while speaking on Arise Television’s political programme, The Morning Show, Daily Post Nigeria reported.

He said: “You see, polls are today based on the theory of who is likely to vote and of course it depends largely on technology. Polls that said Obi will win the North are faulty polls. Obi cannot win the election. There’s no question about it.”

The PDP chieftain said this when he was responding to a poll result released on Friday which rated the LP candidate as having 95 percent chance of winning the election.

Furthermore, he noted that three people are going to share Lagos votes Tinubu, Peter Obi and Atiku, noting that these three will get their 25 percent, but he doesn’t know who takes the lead. He stated it clearly that PDP needs only 25 percent of Lagos votes.

In addition, Mr Momodu made it known that whenever there are two Southern candidates, it’s going to be difficult, accusing Peter Obi of eating into the Southern votes.

