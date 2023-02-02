This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023: Peter Obi Cannot Score 25 Percent Votes In More Than 16 States – El-Rufai Claims.

As the general 2023 Presidential election set to kick-off in the next few days in Nigeria and the commencement of the Presidential campaign, many Nigerians, including top politicians have been sharing their views regarding the Presidential candidates and their chances in the forthcoming Presidential election.

Based on these notes, the current Executive Governor of Kaduna State, his Excellency Governor Nasir El-Rufai while speaking during today’s edition of journalists hangout on TVC News, has claimed that the former governor of Anambra State and Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Gregory Obi will not perform well during the forthcoming Presidential election, adding that he (Peter Gregory Obi) cannot get 25 percent votes in more than 16 states.

As we all know that the one time governor of Anambra State and Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Gregory Obi have been considered as one of the strongest Presidential candidates contesting for the 2023 election due to the massive support he has been getting from Nigerians, especially the youths.

However, while speaking during the interview, governor El-Rufai noted that Peter Obi cannot get 25 percent votes in more than 16 states during the election.

According to El-Rufai, he said, “Peter Obi can not win the election. He does have the number of states, he does not have the 25 percent in more than 16 states as at the last time we checked”.

https://www.youtube.com/live/JOIpjjSMk2o?feature=share

