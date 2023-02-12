2023: Peter Obi boasts of his record in business & politics saying no candidate has his combination

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ahead of the forthcoming presidential election, the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi boasted of his achievement as a businessman and as a politician saying that no presidential candidate in this election has his combination of record.

The former Anambra state governor, Mr. Peter Gregory Obi made the statement in an interview with Arise , during a one-on-one conversation with Ojy Okpe.

Ojy Okpe asked Peter Obi, why should Nigerians trust him and vote for him as the next president of this country called Nigeria.

Peter Obi firsthand said that Nigerians should trust and vote for him as the next president because there is a traceable record, past record they can verify.

“I’m a successful businessman and I started the business from the scratch and built it to the point of success, have been a successful person in the corporate world and have been in the government. In fact, nobody has my combination in this race…”

Peter Obi said he had been a director, in academics, he may not have the best of Degrees that some are claiming they have but he has been to the best schools in the world, and in governance, he said he had been a 2-term governor of Anambra state (8 years in office) and he runs it well that people can see.

Peter Obi then said that no one of the candidates has that combination, and he can say that has what it takes to run this country.

