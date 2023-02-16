NEWS

2023: Peter Obi Assures Nigerians, Says He Will Respect Rule of Law If Elected

2023: Peter Obi Assures Nigerians, Says He Will Respect Rule of Law If Elected

As Nigeria prepare for the 2023 presidential election in less than 10 days, it has been gathered from Daily Post that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has assured the people that his administration will respect the rule of law if voted into power. It was gathered that Obi said this during a town hall meeting that was organized by the Labour Party chapter in Imo State today.

During the meeting, it will interest you to note that Obi further reaffirmed his commitment to a new Nigeria that will work for and accommodate everyone no matter the persons’ tribe, religion, or whatsoever affiliation. He narrated that if he is elected as president, he would help to build back the lost glory of the country, unite the people and bring an end to suffering, insecurity, and poverty. He added that becoming the president of the country would pave the way for economic expansion.

He said, “my government will work closely with state governments to build uncommon synergy, with the goal of all-inclusive governance for the overall good of Nigerians. Nigeria is blessed, we have all it takes to be a great country. All we need is the right leadership.” Do you agree with what Peter Obi said? Feel free to share your thoughts on this.

