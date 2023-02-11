2023: PDP remains answer to Nigeria’s challenges – Tambuwal

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has declared that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) remains the only answer to the Nigeria’s challenges.

Tambuwal, who made the declaration at the PDP’s campaign rally in Goronyo Local Government Area of Sokoto on Saturday, said the party’s Presidential Candidate Atiku Abubakar, was fully set to face the battle.

He claimed that Atiku’s message to the Goronyo community was focused on addressing security issues, maximizing the benefits of the irrigation system and Goronyo Dam, as well as wealth development through empowerment and job possibilities.

The governor announced that PDP would maintain its issue-based campaign across the nation while being escorted to the platform by his deputy, Manir Dan’iya.

He continued, “We have the issues and the strength to tell Nigerians who we are and what we can achieve, and we are confident the people will judge at the polls.

Tambuwal thanked the residents of Sokoto State for their commitment to the PDP and his administration and urged them to support all of the party’s candidates in order to reap greater rewards.

Alhaji Shuaibu Gwanda-Gobir, the senatorial candidate for the Sokoto East District, had earlier expressed his gratitude to the locals for their hospitality and outpouring of support for the PDP campaign train.

In response to the rumors that he was one among the candidates looking to leave the PDP, Gwanda-Gobir said he had never discussed this with anyone.

Nothing will persuade me to join anyone in this situation because I am a senatorial candidate for the PDP and a devoted member of the party, he said.

Malam Sa’idu Umar, a candidate for governor, also spoke and vowed to prioritize Tambuwal’s development plans if elected.

Umar promised that his administration would give security, agriculture, education, youth, and women’s empowerment issues more priority. According to Vanguard report.

