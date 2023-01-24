2023: PDP Reacts To The Massive Crowd At The Delta Rally Today

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

On Tuesday, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, reacted to the enormous crowd at the mega presidential rally in Delta State on their verified Twitter handle, claiming that the people of the state and the PDP can restore Nigeria together, and concluding by thanking them for their turnout.

The rally, themed “Recover Nigeria,” was attended by prominent PDP members like Dino Melaye, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

During the event, PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar assured the people of Delta State that if he is elected president, he will better their lives, stop suffering in Nigeria, prosecute criminals, and restructure the nation.

Senator Iyorchia Ayu, the PDP’s national chairman, advised Deltans not to vote for the APC or the Labour Party, saying that Atiku Abubakar is the only presidential candidate qualified for the enormous task ahead.

Dino Melaye, who was pleased to see a large crowd at the Delta State mega rally, advised the audience not to believe any propaganda against the PDP spread by other parties keen to win this year’s election.

Atiku Abubakar is widely regarded as the most qualified presidential candidate to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari this year.

