This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023: PDP Reacts To The Massive Crowd At The Benue Rally Today

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reacted to the massive crowd at the presidential rally in Benue State today, stating that the love shown to the party’s leadership by the residents of Benue was massive, adding that they are unanimous in their commitment to work with the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

The PDP made the remark while sharing a 55-second video of an exuberant crowd in Benue State welcoming the PDP leadership.

During the event, PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar told the people of the state that if elected, he will revive the nation’s economy, engage in discussion with agitators to end insecurity, eradicate poverty in Nigeria, and adopt policies that will ensure that Nigeria’s youth flourish.

While still speaking to the people of the state, Atiku Abubakar noted that Benue is renowned as the “food basket of the nation,” and that he is determined to ensuring that such status is maintained in the state in order to feed the nation.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Dino Melaye, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, and other PDP leaders told Benue voters that the party will not fail them if given the opportunity to govern Nigeria for the next four years.

Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Governor Okowa, continue to seek the endorsement of millions of eligible voters.

Content created and supplied by: Metaform (via 50minds

News )

#PDP #Reacts #Massive #Crowd #Benue #Rally #Today2023: PDP Reacts To The Massive Crowd At The Benue Rally Today Publish on 2023-02-07 00:08:08