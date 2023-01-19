2023: PDP ‘ll retain power in Benue — Ortom

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue says the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will retain power in the state in the forthcoming elections.

On Thursday, Ortom gave a speech at a political gathering in the state’s Oju and Obi Local Government Areas.

He claimed that the party has fulfilled all requirements for a convincing victory in the next general elections.

As of right now, all 276 of the state’s council members and 26 of the party’s 30 state assembly members are PDP supporters.

In addition, seven of the 11 members of the House of Representatives and all three of the senators from Benue are PDP members. Additionally, both the Governor and Deputy Governor are PDP members.

This proves that Benue is solely a PDP state, and we’ll keep it that way, Ortom stated.

The upcoming elections were different from previous ones, thus he recommended the populace to arm themselves with their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

“The time for stealing ballot boxes is passed. The Bimodal Voter Accreditation System era is arrived (BIVAS).

“With the advent of BIVAS, you must be present at the polling place to cast your ballot because the system must first detect you. The governor said, “You should take this election very seriously.

While abroad for medical treatment, the party’s governorship candidate, Mr. Titus Uba, thanked the public for their prayers.

Uba urged them to vote for him and his deputy, Mr. John Ngbede, as their representatives, assuring them that they wouldn’t be dissatisfied.

He declared that they would build on Ortom’s exceptional legacies and that the governor had established a strong security foundation, which they would take advantage of.

As a result of the state’s abundance of fertile land, Uba declared, “We will employ agriculture to develop the state using contemporary agricultural practices.”

Additionally, Ngbede promised that they will build on Ortom’s achievements and include civil servants in their programs.

Sen. Abba Moro, who represents the Benue South Senatorial District, pledged to aid the building of the Otukpo-Obi-Oju-Yahe road and see that it is finished before the conclusion of his second term. According to Vanguard.

You should reject the All Progressives Congress (APC) and support every PDP candidate, from the least popular to the most prominent, Moro advised.

A vote for the party means protecting the future of their children, according to Mr. Isaac Mffo, acting state chairman of the PDP. (NAN)

