2023 : PDP Chieftain seeks nullification of APC primaries

A chieftain of the Imo state Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP),Chief Kingsley Iheancho has prayed the Federal High Court sitting in Owerri , Imo state capital to nullify all primary elections conducted by the All Progressives Congress in Imo as it was in violation of section 183 of the constitution of the Federal of Nigeria of 1999 as amended and section 82(3) of the Electoral act of 2022.

In a suit: FHC/OW/02/187/22

filed by Chief Kingsley Iheancho on behalf of himself and the entire members of the Peoples Democratic Party before Honourable Justice B.O Qudaric , named Mr MacDonald Ebere Imo APC Chairman.

The All Progressives Congress, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, the APC’s national chairman, Mai Mala Buni, the former national chairman of the extraordinary convention committee and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) are among the respondents, along with all 45 of the candidates for the Imo state House of Assembly, House of Representatives, and Senate.

Mr. Kingsley Iheancho, the claimant, is asking the court to declare that the All Progressives Congress (APC) and His Excellency Mai Mala Buni, the former governor of Yobe state and chairman of the All Progressives Congress’ extraordinary convention committee, violated sections 183 of the federal republic of Nigeria’s 1999 constitution and section 82(3) of the Electoral Act, 2022, by choosing Sen Abdullahi Adamu to serve as the party’s national chairman.

In addition, he requested that the court rule that the Independent National Electoral Commission violated sections 183 of the Federal Republic of Nigeria’s 1999 constitution as amended and section 82(3) of the Electoral Act 2022 by publishing the names of three Imo state APC senatorial candidates, ten Imo state APC House of Representatives candidates, and 27 Imo state APC House of Assembly candidates to run in the upcoming general elections in Nigeria in 2023 in advance.

