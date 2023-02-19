2023: Oyedepo Speaks On The Type Of Candidate Nigerians Should Vote For

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

With less than a week to the 2023 presidential election, the founder of Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo has admonished Nigerians on the type of the candidate they should vote for in the coming elections.

According to a report by the Punch, Oyedepo was addressing his members during a recent sermon on Sunday when he urged them to vote wisely. He noted that Nigeria and Nigerians are not for sale, he said that when people are coming out to vote on Saturday, they should vote for leaders with capacity and character.

He said;

“I am for the peace and stability of Nigeria, Nigeria is not for sale. We are not an entity or property, we’re a people and we are not for sale.”

Speaking further, he said; “You do not need to be a billionaire to be a president, you need capacity, you need character and we have them in every part of the country, everyone is free to join a party, but if you do not join the wellbeing of this nation, you are in problem. It will take an emergency intervention to revive this nation in gross distress. This week is decisive, so vote wisely. Vote for a leader with capacity and character.”

